Local city and county leaders will soon meet to discuss ARPA funds

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus city council and Lowndes County board of supervisors will soon meet.

The discussion will center around money.

Leaders on both sides want to talk about American Rescue Plan Act funds and how the two board could work together on some projects.

Cleaning up blighted properties is also expected to be on the agenda.

The city hired a consulting firm that gave the council a wish list of items it could use ARPA money to complete.

However, many projects depended on outside money, including some from the county to make that wish list a reality.

The joint meeting will be Monday morning at Trotter Convention Center.