Local cleaning company distributes free cleaning supplies

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Cleaning products and disinfectants are in high demand as people look for ways to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

This weekend, a local cleaning company distributed free bottles of a product that not only kills the Coronavirus but is also eco-friendly.

“We are giving away disinfectant that has been tested and approved by the EPA against the virus,” said Rhonda Jones.

Jones is the owner of A Greener Clean LLC.

She has been giving out free commercial-grade disinfectant that is strong enough to kill the Coronavirus.

Her cleaning company was founded in 2017, but Jones has been in the cleaning industry for over 15 years.

“It all started when I was in the store trying to buy gallons of water for a job that we had and I had to go to 4 different stores to be able to buy water and while I’m there I see all the empty shelves and I’m like what are people doing so I belong to best city BNI and when I got back I put out my church and best city BNI that hey if anybody needs disinfectant to come over to my house,” said Jones.

The disinfectant contains no artificial or synthetic colors and fragrances and is completely eco friendly.

“This is an ammonium quat because that is what the CDC recommends for disinfecting for the virus,” said Jones.

“We use those, I get a commercial product through a janitorial supply company and then we have diluted it to the recommended guidelines so when people come and get it, it’s ready to go and they don’t have to worry about how much to dilute,” Jones stated.

Jones said properly cleaning surfaces involves a simple 3 step process.

The first step is to clean your surface.

“If you use an all-purpose cleaner, that gets rid of about 97% of germs,” said Jones.

The second step is to disinfect and give it time to dwell.

“By doing that, it kills the germs by 99.99% so that increases everything being more sanitary for you,” Jones stated.

And the third step is to use a new disinfecting wipe after using it on three different surfaces.

“If you are using the same Clorox wipes for more than 4 doorknobs then you are actually causing more of a problem then solving it,” said Jones.

For more information about the cleaning products and how to get some yourself, you can visit A Greener Clean’s Facebook page.