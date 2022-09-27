Local committee begins search for new Columbus police chief

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The committee charged with finding the next Columbus police chief met for the first time this morning.

This meeting was designed to start the search process and look at the qualifications of the applicants.

Ten people make up the group.

City leaders, administrators, and four community members will make the selection.

The group began discussions on what type of chief the city needs and what type of qualities they want in that position.

There is no timeline set on when a selection could be made.

The position came open after former Chief Fred Shelton retired.

