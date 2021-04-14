Local counties may receive financial help for damage from winter storm

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Mississippi counties could be getting a financial boost after the winter storms in February.

The State of Mississippi has requested a Major Declaration for Public Assistance which is a grant that would help with damage caused by the February winter storms.

This winter weather event brought approximately twenty-five million dollars worth of damage.

The three counties in our viewing area that have requested assistance are Choctaw, Noxubee, and Winston.

All requests must be approved by President Biden before becoming available to local and county governments.