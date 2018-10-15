Local Deputies Seize Meth and Brass Knuckles During Traffic Stop

TISHOMINGO CO, Miss. (WCBI)- A traffic stop leads to two arrests over the weekend, in Tishomingo county.

Dottie Lynn Powers, 42, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, and Kenneth Keith Vandiver, 38, is charged with possession of a weapon by convicted felon.

After receiving misleading information as to the passenger’s identity, deputies searched the vehicle.

That search led to finding the alleged meth, in Powers’ coat pocket.

Also, brass knuckles were found in a backpack that Vandiver identified as his.

Powers’ bond is set at $3,000. Vandiver’s bond is set at $5,000.