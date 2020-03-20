Local doctor confirms coronavirus cases in Columbus area

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A local doctor confirms two people have tested positive for coronavirus in the Columbus area.

Dr. James Woodard spoke at an event held by the Allegro Family Clinic Friday evening in Columbus.

The clinic wanted to get a group of doctors together to relay information out to people when it comes to routine doctor visits.

Doctor Woodard, an internal medicine doctor, says this all new to everyone and information is changing rapidly.

“All this is changing every five minutes. If you’re looking at the internet there are new numbers. There, I think are two confirmed cases, and in Columbus. It’s here. The main thing is don’t get frightened. Just use common sense. Don’t go into crowds, wash your hands as much as you can, and don’t touch your face,” said Dr. Woodard.

The numbers from the Mississippi State Department of Health do not reflect the cases in Lowndes County.

A Baptist Golden Triangle spokesperson would not confirm or deny if a patient was being treated at the hospital.