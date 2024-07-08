Local family clinic Allegro is expanding its services

The clinic has been offering primary and pediatric care and is now expanding into Obstetrics and Gynecology. President Amy Bogue says this expansion felt like the right fit for the clinic.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Allegro Family Clinic is expanding its medical plaza on Bluecutt Road in Columbus.

The clinic has been offering primary and pediatric care and is now expanding into Obstetrics and Gynecology.

President Amy Bogue says this expansion felt like the right fit for the clinic.

“We offer primary care and pediatrics and we’ve had a dream to make Allegro Plaza a medical center we had the whole third floor open and we were approached by two OBGYNs who were interested in joining our team and decided to go ahead and make an expansion,” Bogue said.

The new services will be housed on the third floor of the Allegro Plaza.

Bogue says their goal has always been to grow this location and offer more services.

“This is the second Allegro location and we were going to build across the street and then my granddad saw this building and saw the potential for it to be a medical plaza and so we’ve had it probably seven years now and the third floor has had some off and on renters but we’ve wanted it to be truly medical and when this opportunity came up it was just really exciting to make this a true medical plaza,” Bogue said.

She says she hopes adding this service will help build up Columbus’ medical offerings.

“We just want to offer great access in town and we want to keep our patients here in Columbus and that is for all specialties. We love all the specialties here in town so adding OBGYN just adds one more aspect to the specialty we offer here in Columbus. We just want to build a very strong medical community,” Bogue said.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.