Local & federal agencies continue investigation after human remains found

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A dead body, a pipe bomb, and drugs. That’s what Choctaw County investigators are dealing with and trying to put the pieces together.

Sheriff Brandon Busby says human remains were found in a shallow grave behind a home on Hebron Road. Those remains were found Wednesday.

Deputies went to serve a search warrant at a home on Thursday in connection with the remains.

Inside the house, a pipe bomb was found along with some drugs.

The ATF is investigating the explosives.

Six people have been arrested on a variety of felony and misdemeanor charges ranging from drug possession to manufacture of explosive devices.

The identity of the remains has not been positively identified by investigators.

Deputies conducted interviews Friday.

More charges are possible.