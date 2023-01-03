Local, federal law enforcement investigate shooting at Grenada nightclub

GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) – Grenada police are investigating a New Year’s morning shooting at a nightclub that injured three people.

Police Chief George Douglas said the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. near “The Hot Spot” on Jasper Neely Drive.

In a press release, Douglas told WCBI people were leaving the club when the gunfire started.

Some victims were taken out of the area for treatment.

Homeland Security and the U.S. Attorney’s office have been in contact with investigators.

Douglas said officers are also reaching out to MBI.

No arrest has been made and no motive determined.

You can call (662) 226-1211 to anonymously report any information.

