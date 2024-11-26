Local fire official gives safety tips on space heaters

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Temperatures continue to drop as the calendar moves toward December.

With cold weather slowly creeping in, many people turn to space heaters as a convenient solution.

“Turn off your space heaters when leaving the room. Turn them off when you’re going to bed at night,” said Jaquay Sherrod, the Fire & Life Safety Educator for Columbus Fire and Rescue.

Sherrod said to be mindful of how long you use your space heaters.

“Space heaters are for a temporary heating source. They are not your main heating source. They are for temporary use only, so don’t let them run for long periods of time,” said Sherrod.

Sherrod said there are some simple rules you can use to make sure that extra heat doesn’t become a hazard.

“With space heaters, we ask you to maintain a 3ft clearance from anything, from your furniture. Just keep anything 3ft away from it. In my experience, a lot of heat related fires are started by the space heaters,” said Sherrod.

Sherrod said it’s a good idea to inspect your current space heater. A better idea might be getting a new one.

“Before using your space heaters or any of your heating equipment, check all your cords. Check to make sure none of them are frayed or damaged and if they are. get you something new. We also ask for you to buy more up to date space heaters. Get you a space heater that has an automatic shut off, so if it turns over, it will automatically go off,” said Sherrod.

Some space heaters can produce carbon-monoxide.

And when exposed to too much, a person can become sick.

Sherrod said installing a carbon monoxide detector is also important.

CFR recommends plugging your space heater directly into an outlet, NOT an extension cord or power strip.

And place them on a level surface.

They also said it’s important to have your equipment inspected by a professional annually.

CFR advises against using your oven as a way to heat your home.

