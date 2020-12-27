Local Firework Shops Prepare for New Year Eve Crowds

Covid-19 has changed up the way families celebrate the holiday's this year.

COLUMBUS, Miss- (WCBI)- We’re just days away from welcoming in a New Year.

As the New Year approaches, local firework shops open their doors to continue the traditional norm of popping fireworks at midnight.

” I think this is a good time for everybody to get together, you know, go by the rules and regulations and have a good time. We’re sending out 2020 with a big beautiful bang,” said owner Candi Nabors.

Nabors works at Orbit Fireworks in Columbus. She’s asking customers to follow safety protocols while shopping.

“We’re just following the city ordinance. We’re asking everybody you know to do your part in wearing your mask. We have put up shields. We hope everybody does what they’re supposed to do, and we’ll try to follow suit,” said Nabors.

Nabors says the pandemic won’t slow down foot-traffic on New Year’s Eve. She says the store has some sweet deals.

“I’m pretty sure we’ll have a good little crowd, nothing like the 4th, but as I said, we will have a pretty good crowd. Everybody needs to come to buy them some fireworks. Pretty much everything in here buys one get one free,” said Nabors.

As folks begin the countdown to 2021, Nabors is hopeful this is one tradition that won’t change.

“I’m just glad, you know, the family gets to spend time together,” said Nabors.

For those who plan to use fireworks, law enforcement officials are encouraging folks to use them safely.

You can visit Orbit Fireworks through New Years Day from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.