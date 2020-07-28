Local Florist Submits Design For ‘Christmas At The Mansion’

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- It may be the middle of summer, but florists across Mississippi are thinking about Christmas and a contest that will honor healthcare workers through decorations at the Governor’s mansion.

For this year’s Christmas at the governor’s mansion, First Lady Elee Reeves wants to dedicate the decorations to frontline responders and other essential workers who have been serving through COVID-19. The First Lady is asking florists around the state to help her out.

When Tara Farnham heard about the First Lady’s challenge, she began brainstorming on a design for Christmas decorations that pay tribute to essential workers. It’s a topic that hits close to home.

“We will focus on healthcare, I’ve got my daughter in healthcare, and lots of friends, that’s the main part of it,” Farnham said.

The First Lady is asking florists to submit designs for Christmas at the Mansion. The only requirement is the decorations have to celebrate healthcare workers, for their tireless service during the pandemic.

“I just cannot imagine being on the front lines during this pandemic, you know, they are literally putting their lives at risk for all of us, I can’t imagine the long hours they are having to put in, then going home to family, a lot of us are working at home, sitting at home, trying to shelter in place, they are out there,” said First Lady Elee Reeves.

Cathy Mitchell is the chief nursing officer at Gilmore Memorial Regional Medical Center. She says all healthcare workers appreciate the recognition from the First Lady.

“Everyone has, hey call us heroes but we call it doing our job, have stepped forward, they have not been just physical therapist, nurse or social worker, to these patients, been their mother, brother, and sister, all of the family they can’t see while they are locked behind our walls,” Mitchell said.

“They are really close with the patients, they take care of the day to day, very close contact, that worry is there as a mom, but the pride is there, for all of them,” Farnham said.

The deadline for submissions is Friday. Tara says she will have hers turned in and she is also honored to recognize those, like her daughter, who is making a difference.

A winning design will be chosen in August. Decorations should be in place by December First at the governor’s mansion.

For more information, contact Ann Beard at ann.beard@ms.gov or go to governorreeves.ms.gov/first-lady-elee-reeves