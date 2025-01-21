Local florists prepare for Valentine’s Day

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Valentine’s Day is approaching.

Local florists are preparing for what some said is their busiest time of the year.

Angie Atkins, a florist of 25 years, owns Florals on 5th in Downtown Columbus.

“We order our flowers ahead of time. We get everything prepped. We start hiring additional staff. We rent additional vehicles. It takes a small army to pull off Valentine’s Day,” said Atkins.

They opened eight months ago.

This year, it will be her first Valentine’s Day in a retail shop.

“We’re excited. And you know, they can walk in and pick up a bouquet that day or phone it in, and we’ll deliver it,” said Atkins.

Dustin Pounders is the new general manager of Noweta’s Florist in Columbus.

And he agreed the days near Valentine’s Day are their busiest of the year.

“We’re already getting prepared. We’ve been working on it for the last two to three weeks already. Getting things together. Getting things in. Getting bows tied and getting everything we need to get.”

Some employees said they start tying bows for the holiday months in advance.

Pounders said they also stay ahead with orders.

“We get in more vases than we normally have on hand. We start figuring out what our flower orders are going to be for the next few weeks, to try to get all that set up,” said Pounders.

Noweta’s Florist and Florals on 5th also prepare gift baskets.

Both shops encourage customers to place their orders early.

For more information on how to order Valentine’s Day gifts, you can visit Noweta’s Florist’s or Florals on 5th’s website.

