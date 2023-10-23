Local football team goes beyond the field to raise awareness

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus High School football players are going beyond the field to raise awareness about breast cancer.

You usually see these gentlemen tackling, throwing the ball, or even making a touchdown, but early one morning, The Columbus High School Football team decided not to rest but instead raise awareness surrounding breast cancer.

“One in 8 women catch it, and 1 in 4 women die from it. If you are male and have it, it is a nice chance your daughter will have it,” Tyler Ketton said.

These young men are not only raising awareness but also learning about how it affects individuals in their community.

“Anybody can get breast cancer. People think they can get it because it runs in their family. No, anyone can get it,” Skylar Lashley said.

Preston Morris, an offensive lineman, says this was personal to him. He recounts having a front-row seat to his mother’s journey and victory.

“I wear pink so proudly this month because she beat it (breast cancer) two times, and that is just motivation for me,” Morris said.

Overall, the Football Head coach said that receiving information should not cost anything, and though the team was giving out information, he believed they gained more.

“And while we were out here to see the different survivors, to see the different people that are currently fighting right now, just to give them strength and encouragement and hope has been a blessing not only to myself but to the boys as well,” Joshua Pulphus said

You can catch the Columbus Falcons playing against the Vicksburg Gators this Friday, and you will see them in their purple, gold, and white uniforms with a touch of pink.