Local foundation hosts golf tournament to give back to community

17 teams participated and the tournament raised over $7,000 which is more money than they've raised in previous years.

REFORM, Ala. (WCBI) – The Brian Barrett Memorial Foundation hosted its 3rd annual Golf Tournament at the Knolls Country Club in Reform on Saturday, Aug. 25.

This Foundation was started by his wife, Danika, and two daughters, Bella and Anna Grace.

The mission is to honor the late Brian Barrett and keep his legacy alive by giving back to the community in various ways.

17 teams participated and the tournament raised over $7,000 which is more money than they’ve raised in previous years.

There were 6 winning teams, and 2 individuals winning trophies for the longest drive and closest to the pin.

Since starting this Foundation, they’ve been able to award 8 scholarships to graduating high school seniors, and this year’s tournament proceeds will allow them to provide several students with scholarships and to continue to help families in need.

Brian was born in Columbus and spent most of his life in West Alabama.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X