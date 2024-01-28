Local furniture companies are looking for workers

Earlier this week Omega Motion announced the Saltillo plant would be closed in the next few months. That should impact around 130 workers.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The president of the Community Development Foundation says there should be many job opportunities for employees at a Lee County furniture maker that is closing the local plant.

Earlier this week Omega Motion announced the Saltillo plant would be closed in the next few months. That should impact around 130 workers.

The move is part of a restructuring plan by parent company Leggett and Platt. Omega Motion makes gliders, headrests, ottomans, and other products at the Saltillo plant.

Community Development Foundation President David Rumbarger says he is hearing from local furniture companies looking for workers.

“There will always be jobs moving in and jobs moving out, and our heart goes out to the people who will be outplaced,” Rumbarger said. But at the same time, I have a number of companies who are calling willing to hire people wanting to work. Ashley Furniture, HM Richards continues to hire in that North Lee area so opportunities are abounding in this area and Carpenter Company is going to try and absorb some of those workers into other operations so I will give them kudos for that.”

Leggett and Platt estimate around 900 to 11 hundred workers could be affected company-wide by the restructuring.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X