Local Girl Scout troops host cookie pickups/booth sales in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Girl Scouts across the Golden Triangle are in the midst of cookie season, with local troops hosting cookie pickups and public booth sales.

The sales give the community a chance to buy classic favorites and a new cookie while supporting Girl Scout programs.

Girl Scout leaders said the cookie program also teaches life skills, including money management, people skills, and business ethics.

The cookie season has been extended and will now run through March 31, with additional booths expected at locations around the area.

“My friends and I love Girl Scout cookies…like these,” said Girl Scout Audrey.

“This year I sold 150 boxes, next year I’ll sell more…” said Girl Scout Parker.

“Support your local Girl Scout troops. If you have a girl, get her in Girl Scouts… I know we do sell a lot of cookies, but it’s not just about selling cookies. We learn about space, we learn about democracy, and we learn how to sew. There are so many things that people don’t know, and if you don’t know what we do, just ask. You can call anyone on our council, and they will be happy to explain anything that we do for the girls,” said Outreach Specialist Jessica Whitfield Bradley.

the girl scouts also released a new Vookies this year, Exploremores are inspired by Rocky Road Ice Cream.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.