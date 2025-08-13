local governments hold special election for Board of Aldermen

BROOKSVILLE/MANTEE, Miss. (WCBI) – A couple of town governments in the area are back up to full strength.

Brooksville and Mantee held special elections on August 12 to round out their Boards of Aldermen.

In Brooksville, William, “Mookie” Mitchell, Junior, came out on top in a 5-person race for the Alderman-at-Large seat left open when Eddie Henley decided not to serve after being elected in June.

Mantee voters chose Christy Buckner by a margin of two to one to fill an at-large post there.

Both of the new alderpersons will take office immediately.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.