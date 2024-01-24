Local groups continue rebuilding efforts in Monroe County, Amory

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – 10 months after an EF3 tornado tore through Amory and Monroe County, there were still families displaced and homes in need of repair.

Representatives from Eight Days of Hope and Monroe Strong announced plans for a major rebuilding project.

During a week-long push, the disaster response ministry wanted to put at least 100 families back into their homes in time for the first anniversary of the tornado.

They plan to do it with 1,000 volunteers and the help of community partners.

“So, our goal is to get as many people back in their homes as possible by the anniversary of the tornado. So, we’re going to be bringing in thousands of volunteers from all over the country to serve for eight days, and we hope to rebuild, and get the families in the next steps so they can be in a safe and secure home as quickly as possible,” said Chandler Gurley, the director of operations at Eight Days of Hope.

“For the survivors that have not requested help, it’s so important that they put an application in our system. Because without their applications, we don’t know that they need help. We’re different from FEMA. We’re different from MEMA. We’re different from the American Red Cross, and unless they come to our organization, they request help from us, we don’t know that they need help. So, that’s very important,” said Lindsey Mitchell, the director of long-term operations at Monroe Strong.

The Eight Days of Hope event is set for March 9 through March 16.

If you would like to volunteer, you can visit https://eightdaysofhope.com/

