Local groups to host forum in Starkville aiming to improve race relations

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Ideas on how to improve race relations in Starkville are being brought to the table.

Five small groups will each present two ideas at the forum.

These groups are made up of racially diverse people, totaling about 60 members.

The ideas being presented come from previous sessions that took place in March and April.

Mississippi State’s Southern Rural Development Center is assisting the Starkville Oktibbeha Unity League, or SOUL, with the program.

Organizers said building relationships, along with discussions and action can lead to a better community.

“We don’t really have any opportunities to get together and talk about the issues that matter the most. I mean, you know we talk about the weather. We talk about sports, and we talk about all those kind of things a lot, but in terms of really sitting down and talking about things that are sometimes challenging and difficult to talk about, we just don’t do it,” said Rex Buffington, SOUL Member.

The forum is Tuesday night at 6:30 on the second floor of the Oktibbeha County Courthouse.

