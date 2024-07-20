Local hair salon gives away free bookbags

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – With the rise of inflation, several parents may need a little extra help with providing school supplies for their children.

This is why one hair salon in Columbus, is helping families with school supplies.

“Hair in Motion” provided all school-aged children with a free bookbag, cleaning wipes, and several other school supplies.

Cosmetologist at “Hair in Motion” Keyunna Hogan said she hopes the bookbag drive helps ease some of the stress for many families.

“We just wanted to help kids in the Macon, Columbus, and Starkville area,” said Hogan. “We know that some parents might not be able to purchase certain supplies for their children, so we just want to be able to help them out and give them some things to not worry about. I think it is going to take a burden off of them, and it is enough to get started. So they will not have to rush to purchase anything at the beginning of the school year, so it is enough to get started just to take some of that burden off of them”

This was the first school bookbag giveaway hosted by the salon, and Hogan said she plans to do more events like this, to help out the community.

