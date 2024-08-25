Local Houston church honors first responders

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Residents in Chickasaw County, are making sure the legacy of a former officer is not forgotten, while also honoring those who currently serve.

“A few years ago, we started this first responder’s meal, for all of our first responders in Chickasaw County. Any public servants. We did this in honor of Jeremy Voyles, who was a fallen officer of ours and he was like brother to me growing up”, said Zane Thomas, Parkway Baptist Church Member. “We wanted to do something in his honor, and so in the thought of that, we created this to be able to honor all of our first responders in Chickasaw County.”

Jeremy Voyles was a member of the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department, who lost his life in the line of duty.

Voyle’s wife, Audrey Duke, said it means a lot to see the impacts of her late husband remembered.

“It is very special; I love seeing the community come together and honor our first responders”, said Duke. “As a former widow of a law enforcement officer, I know it is not just the family, all the officers are family as well. So, it brings the community in unity together.”

The first responders lunch also included firefighters, police officers, and paramedics, from Chickasaw County.

Chickasaw County 911 Coordinator Nancy Utz said it is special knowing that the hard work that she and her fellow peers put in, does not go unnoticed.

“It means a lot to us especially as 911 dispatchers, because we are the first voice that you hear,” said Utz. “But we are the last ones to know what is going on at the end. So, whenever first responders are recognized, it means a lot to us.”

This was the 6th annual first responders’ lunch. The first responders’ lunch was held at Parkway Baptist Church.

The lunch organizers said they hope to see even more first responders show up for next year’s event.

