Local insurance agent says home, car insurance is different for everyone

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – You can never be too prepared when a disaster hits. However, you can ensure that you have home and vehicle insurance coverage.

After the devastation from Tuesday night’s storm reflecting on your coverage plan is ideal.

Angela Criddle of Shelter Insurance said that purchasing insurance is not a one size fits all method; however, this is a great time to speak with your agent about your personal insurance needs.

“Talk to their insurance agent that’s what you are paying for is well not just the coverage but for their expertise and their knowledge and guidance on what type of coverage that you need. Everybody may not need the same thing,” said Criddle.

Criddle said that home and car insurance should be everyone’s top priority.

