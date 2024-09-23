Local Kappa League hosts voters’ registration drive

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – With the upcoming election, there are opportunities available for people to register to vote.

In West Point, the Kappa League of the Golden Triangle area held a voters’ registration drive.

All ages had the opportunity to learn more about the importance of voting at Northside Christian Church in West Point.

Citizens got more information and there was a voters’ registration drive.

“Whether it’s local or our national presidential election regardless we think it’s so important that your vote matters so we have to do what we have to get aggressive and go out and find individuals that have not registered to vote because it’s so important,” Ben Rush said. “So many of our forefathers have died for this right to vote and we are doing our part.”

Kappa League is a leadership program for male middle school and high school students that provides essential guidance for life as an adult.

Advisors for the program said it is important to expose the impact of voting to the youth.

“We wanted to empower these young guys. Let them know that they have a voice and that voice is very powerful and that they must understand what that democratic process is,” Vince Davis said.

The purpose of these events is to help the bond of the Kappa League.

“We’re there for them academically for their support,” Davis said. “We’re also there for them to understand things like this and we also train for leadership, that’s the main thing so that they’re successful as they move on towards life.”

“It’s like a brotherhood to me, it’s just like a second home,” Alan Haughton said. “Like, we all just young men that’s close to each other for real and prepares us for the manhood.”

Kappa League formed from the national fraternity Kappa Alpha Psi.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X