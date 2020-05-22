Local law enforcement agencies awarded CARES Act money

Lowndes and Lee County law enforcement were awarded $58,000 in CARES ACT money.

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith said the sheriff’s departments in both counties would receive a little more than $58,000.

At least nine law enforcement agencies across the state received some grant money, which totaled more than $6 million.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said his department would use the money to equip each patrol vehicle with a computer, keeping deputies on the road.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said his agency would use the money to purchase CDC recommended supplies for first responders, such as gloves, masks and sanitizer.