Local leaders visit Columbus Middle for school’s first intersession

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Columbus Middle students got a chance to meet local professionals and earn a little bit of work experience.

Judge Nicole Clinkscales, COO for the city of Columbus Jamie Garrett, and city firefighters visited Columbus Middle School.

Students were able to participate in a mock trial and debate and sit in the driver’s seat of a fire truck.

Principal Kimberly Lathan said this intersession period offers students a chance to academically explore and catch up on class work.

“This is also an opportunity for those students who didn’t do quite as well during those first nine weeks. This is an opportunity for them to regain those skills or catch up on those skills as well. So this is an opportunity to do enrichment as well as a supplemental intervention as well,” said Lathan.

This is the first year the Columbus Municipal School District is participating in the modified school calendar.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter