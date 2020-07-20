Local Library Creates Unique Reading Trail To Keep Students Engaged In Summer Reading

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)-The Choctaw County Library is being creative when it comes to its summer reading program in light of COVID-19.

You can say it’s a storied walk, and for those on the trail their turning the pages with each step they take.

See the walking trail has a story to tell and it’s all a part of the library’s summer reading program.

“Because of COVID-19, we had to do social distancing and couldn’t have a lot of people inside, so we came up with the idea of doing a “Story Walk,” said Cristin Chandler, director of Choctaw County Library System.

The way this unique concept works is, the beginning of the trail marks the beginning of the book.

Each step an individual takes, they encounter another page to read.

By the time they make it to the end of the trail, they’ve finished the book.

Many see this as a way to keep students engaged with reading material while the school doors are still closed.

“It will entertain your mind and keep you focused on your grades,” said Madison Miller, who’s going in to the 8th grade.

“It stresses the importance of reading, it stresses the importance of family time, that one-on-one time, that bonding time, even getting out and exercising, it stresses all of those things,” said Weir Mayor Shuni Coffey.

Mayor Coffey is a longtime educator and knows the importance of having this kind of activity for the youth.

She said many times students will go without reading during the summer months, that’s why she believes this is one way to help students improve their reading skills for the start of the upcoming school year.

“The kids are reading, they’re walking, you’re walking, they’re walking with you, and you can even turn it into a question and answer game,” Coffey described. “As you go by say, what do you notice about this? What has stood out in the story to you? What do you like about the story? What are the main characters? You can have that conversation as your walking, that’s anther thing I like about it as well.”

“It’s a big deal,” Chandler expressed. “A lot of teachers get concerned about something called the “Summer Slide,” which is when kids have been out of school for a while they don’t practice all of their skills that they’ve been learning and they stay glued to their televisions, and they need to be getting out, reading, and doing different things to get their brains active.”

The Choctaw County Library has set up “Story Walks” in French Camp, Ackerman, and Weir.

Each week, the library changes out the story that’s featured on the walking trail.

The library plans to keep this going all summer long.