Local markets dealing with limited meat supplies and increasing prices

If you’ve gone to the grocery store recently, you might’ve noticed the prices for meat, especially beef and pork, have gone up.

That’s because red meats have become scarce. COVID-19 has forced many meat processing plants to close, limiting the supply coming into stores.

As Sam Farris stocked his shelves, he knew getting the meats he’s selling to customers has been coming at a premium. - Advertisement - “The prices have gone up I would say somewhere in the neighborhood of, it could be as high as a dollar or two a pound, and sometimes as low as 25 or 50 cents a pound over a given week,” said Sam Farris, owner Sam’s Town Market. Farris said it’s all due to the supply and demand of the meats, which has skyrocketed in light of the global pandemic. The business owner doesn’t believe there’s a meat shortage. Instead, he said customers started “panic-buying” the meats, which prompted warehouses to cut back on how much they’re distributing.