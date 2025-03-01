Local mayor runs unopposed

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Even though municipal primaries are still a month away, Louisville Mayor Will Hill is preparing to enter into his fifth term.

This year, the four-term mayor has no opposition.

He said that allows him to concentrate on the work in front of him, instead of his campaign.

“Not having to worry about that and focus on the job, focus on the projects, continue with the day to day, it sure does make a difference,” said Hill.

Hill said he is grateful for his team and a community that supports him.

“It takes surrounding yourself with good people, and it takes a community to buy in to at least looking at the glass half full, looking at a better future, working together for the common good,” said Hill.

It’s a job he loves, but it does have its own set of challenges.

“You’re the face, the voice, the catch-all for the good and the bad. So, it has its moments. It has its moments of being very positive and it also has its real, real struggles,” said Hill.

Hill said he looks forward to working on future projects.

“The fact that I am unopposed, I won’t take that for granted. I’ve always said since the very first time I’ve ran, ‘I won’t make any empty promises.’ Only promises I’m going to make is that we’re going to work hard,” said Hill.

Hill said in what is now five elections, he’s only been unopposed two other times.

Mississippi Municipal Officer terms begin July 1.

