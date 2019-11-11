Local military family talks about impacts of deployment

Over a million U.S. military service members are deployed overseas. Being miles away from home can be rough for both soldiers and their families.

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Veterans Day, we recognize the men and women who served the country and those who are currently on active duty.

Often times, families go months, some even years, without seeing their loved ones who are deployed.

Trenton McGee is just a senior in high school but he’s taken on the role as man of the house several times.

That’s because his dad is a U.S. soldier.

“He’s been in the Army National Guard for 21 years now this year. He served in 2005 and he just got back from Kuwait on a year tour,” said Trenton McGee.

During deployment, life back home can be challenging.

“His first deployment was in 2005. I was two when he left and was four when he got back. In 2005 it was a rough deployment and we only got to talk to him maybe two weeks out of every time or so. We talked every chance we could,” said McGee.

Some days were harder than others.

McGee tried to keep his family in good spirits all while counting the days until he could hear his father’s voice again.

“The last deployment when he went to Kuwait, we got to talk to him every day. We talked to him every day, we FaceTimed, we’d Skype everything,” said McGee.

Buddy Wax is no stranger to this feeling. He served in the military for five years. Wax was stationed in Vietnam for 13 months, he said he missed special moments he can never get back.

“My daughter was born while I was there, she was 10 months and four days old before I ever saw her,” said Wax.

Time that won’t ever come back.

On Veteran’s Day, both McGee and Wax said it’s a day to spread love to those who have served the country and their families.

“They don’t understand what we go through as families, and what he goes through over there. And it’s good for them to see how it is, and for them to understand they did it for them and everything and everybody else in America. It makes me feel proud, I’m proud of him that he chose to serve and I’m glad that he’s home,” said McGee.

McGee said his father is home this year and they will be spending the day as a family together.