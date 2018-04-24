A Local Ministry Opens A New Resource Center For Victims Of Domestic Violence And Sexual Abuse

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCB)- A ministry in Starkville is doing what it can to bring awareness to what they call a silent epidemic in the Golden Triangle.

Connected Hearts Ministries hosted a grand opening for its Domestic Violence and Sexual Abuse Resource Center.

The center provides victims with counseling and helps them find housing and jobs.

“When you’ve been a victim yourself and survivor you want to help others in the community as well,” said Velma Givens-Warren, founder of Connected Hearts Ministries. “It felt like with the need being so great and the call being so great with so many people going through it silently, we had to put something in place where they would be able to come and help them as well.”

The resource center offers services to victims in Starkville and the surrounding area.

The facility is located at 109A Martin Luther King Drive in Starkville.