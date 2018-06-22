Local Miss Mississippi contestant shines in talent category

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WCBI)- Another local contestant in the Miss Mississippi pageant shines in the preliminaries.

Houston native, Molly May, competing as “Miss Amory”, tied for first place in the talent competition Thursday night.

She shares the award with Charity Lockridge, “Miss Hinds Community College.”

May says all the hard work to perfect her musical number paid off.

“Absolutely phenomenal. It’s one of those things you really hope to happen and you pray to happen, but when it actually happens it’s hard to actually process the emotion. So I’m very excited,” said May.

The new Miss Mississippi will be crowned Saturday night and will represent the state in the “Miss America” competition in September.