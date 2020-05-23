Local nail salon takes extreme cleaning measures to ensure customer safety

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Governor Tate Reeves has recently allowed places like salons and tattoo parlors to open back up, but of course with strict sanitation guidelines.

No matter the cost, Belle’s Nail Bar will do whatever it takes to be the cleanest they can be.

From making their hand sanitizer to installing a $6000 air ventilator in the salon, they are taking sanitation to a new level.

“In all honesty, I can’t speak for every salon but my salon we are going to keep you 100% safe,” said Aaron Weiss, the owner of Belle’s Nail Bar. “If I didn’t feel like I could keep you 100% safe, I wouldn’t have opened.”

Nail salons have recently opened back up and are having to strictly follow the guidelines given by the state board.

And Weiss said his salon is exceeding those rules.

“When you come in we have them sanitizer their hands, sign in, fill out a digital consent form and then they go was their hands to their elbows for a minute then all the techs wash and sanitize their hands, they clean and sanitize the chairs, the tables, the customer then picks out the color and then goes back to the table,” said Weiss. “Then we resanitize their hands again with alcohol and then my techs resanitize their hands as well and then we begin service on the customers.”

With sanitizers being in low supply and high demand, Weiss decided to take his approach.

“Well, when they closed down our salon we had an excess of supplies so we had alcohol and we just had to order the aloe vera so once we had that ordered in all we had to do was mix it to the CDC guidelines and we were able to give that out for free to the customers that needed it,” said Weiss.

To set the bar higher, they have a $6000 air purifying vent inside the salon to be extra clean.

“What it does it take the air from inside the building and shoots it out back,” said Weiss. “I feel safe in our barriers, I mean we are over sanitized and prepared so I mean that helps out a lot,” said Hailey Elkins, a nail technician at Belle’s.

The salon has posted on their social media letting everyone that they are open and are ready for their service.

“We let everyone know what procedures we take and you know that we are doing everything in our power to make everyone feel as safe you know with keeps ourselves safe and them,” said Elkins.

The salon will be opening an hour earlier at 9 o’clock to provide service specifically for the elderly or those who at a higher risk.