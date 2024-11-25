Local non-profit highlights the work of women in the military

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A local non-profit that provides resources to veterans in the Golden Triangle area is highlighting the work of women in the military.

The Honored Warriors Memorial Foundation hosted its annual Winter Gala Friday night.

The event featured stories from three women at the Columbus Air Force Base.

Each shared their personal experiences and what the Columbus community means to them.

One story highlighted the importance of military spouses who serve as a primary support system to the service members.

Each speaker was awarded a special medal recognizing their participation.

The Honored Warriors Memorial Foundation was founded in 2011 and is based in Columbus.

