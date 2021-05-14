Local nursing home spent the day honoring local law enforcement

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – The people who spend their time caring for older residents in Fulton, spent today honoring local law enforcement.

The Courtyards Community Living Center hosted a lunch for police officers as national police week comes to a close.

They also used a sunny day to set up a petting zoo for families patients and staff.

This is all part of National Nursing Home week – a welcome celebration after more than a year of lockdown.

And that’s one reason they included other community members.

“It is very special because that is what we are all about is making connections. Everybody knows the human touch is good for your soul,” said Keisha Davis, Activity Director. “We are not here to heal our bodies but our facility heals the mind and soul and that is why we are here to make connections and we are very excited they are being made today.”

The Courtyards provides high-quality healthcare and rehabilitation services to people living in Itawamba County