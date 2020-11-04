Local organization hands out reassurance bags to elderly in need

WEST POINT, MISS. (WCBI) – A local organization is making sure senior citizens stay warm this winter.

Contact Helpline hosted a drive-thru giveaway at Mossy Oak Outlet in West Point today.

- Advertisement -

Seniors who came got “Reassurance Bags” filled with blankets, caps, gloves, socks, and scarves.

Contact usually delivers these cold-weather kits at the beginning of the cold season but did things a little different this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.

These bags are just one way to support them. Contact volunteers also reach out to them by phone each day.

“If we did not call them, some of them would not get a call. It’s a daily wellness check as well as, we do daily medication reminders and just have a general conversation with them, but we also listen beyond the call,” said Katrina Sunivelle, the Executive Director of Contact Helpline. “If they have slurred speech, or if there are signs of depression or loneliness. We listen to our clients to make sure they’re ok and they’re safe in their own homes.”

Contact Helpline accepts monetary donations to help with its senior programs.