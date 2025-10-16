Local organization host senior fair to inform retirement benefits

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WCBI) – You’ve worked hard for your money, knowing how to manage it as you approach retirement is important for you and your family.

The Zesty Zeniors are ensuring that people over 55 years old are getting the information they need about legal and financial issues that arise as we age, such as long-term healthcare, inherited property, and other public benefits.

“We want to make sure that the stuff we have goes to our kids and stays in our family and that our heirs are taken care of,” Al Cutturini, North Mississippi Rural Legal Services’ Elder Law Project Director, said. “The best way to do that is to plan now, before we get dementia or Alzheimer’s, we could walk out of here and get hit by a car, so we don’t know what’s going on. Everyone keeps putting it off; the sooner you do it, the more benefits for you.”

The organization hosted its annual Lunch and Learn Senior Fair at the New Albany Community Center.

Activity coordinator Shelia Masters said their organizations strive to help those in need.

“It’s very important because, as seniors, at the end of life, you want to leave things to your family and you want them to appropriately get it,” Masters said. “If you don’t have this information, you could lose things that you would normally provide for your children and heirs. So, Al really helps us in understanding those things, and we want to give this information out to the community.”

Several area vendors were also on hand to provide information about medical, home, and health assistance.

Representatives said making sure your legal affairs are in order is important at any age, but especially as we get older.

“It’s a piece of mind that your kids know what your wishes are,” Cutturini said. “If you are in the hospital and on a ventilator or feeding tube, have those discussions with your family and put it in writing. There’s peace of mind for them to know how to take care of their mom or dad.”

You can go to the Mississippi Legal Services website for more information about the statewide referral information.

