Local organization in Louisville helping the homeless find homes

LOUISVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – Life can take an unexpected turn.

An organization in Louisville is helping people without a home find one.

- Advertisement -

We Care Incorporated is turning an apartment building into a homeless shelter.

The complex will be used as temporary housing for men and women who have been displaced.

The group is asking for financial support for repairs and furnishings to become a fully operational facility to serve the community.

“One unit will be for women and one unit will be for men and we will rent out one of the units. We will rent out one unit as income for we care,” said Minister Carnette Hudson of We Care Inc.

You can donate through the We Care website or CashApp.