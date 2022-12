Local organizations hosted event to give free COVID-19, Flu shots

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Local organizations partnered in Columbus to make sure COVID or Flu doesn’t ruin people’s holiday season.

Contact Helpline, Community Health Fair, and Columbus Recreation Department offered free COVID-19 and Flu shots at Sim Scott Park this morning.

Free masks, hand sanitizers, take-home tests, door prizes, and more were offered at today’s event.

