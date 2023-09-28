Local organizations offer assistance for elderly community members

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A fire that damaged the home of an elderly woman is a reminder that many of our older neighbors live alone. And they can sometimes struggle not only with emergencies but even day-to-day tasks.

Many people say that life begins during your golden years. And some local organizations are working to ensure that area residents can enjoy those golden years on their own terms.

“They’re forgotten about, and we make sure here that they are not forgotten,” said Ruby Johnson, the executive director of the Golden Triangle Development and Planning District.

As older adults try to maintain an independent lifestyle and stay in their own homes, they often find that daily tasks can become more challenging. And for family members, it can be difficult to know where to turn for assistance with their loved ones.

Johnson said the organization provides care to the elderly in seven area counties.

“We have home-delivered meals. We have the Respite program where if you are the sole caregiver we will send someone in to give you relief. And we have our closed-door pharmacy, where we deliver medications,” Johnson said.

The Golden Triangle Planning and Development District provides assistance to over 1,400 homes through its Elderly and Disabled program.

“If you can’t do three of the five daily functions, which are dressing yourself, taking a bath, being able to cook a meal, then you would qualify for the END waiver program,” Johnson said.

He said it’s important that senior citizens receive care. And for many, it’s important that they remain in their own homes.

“Guess what everyone wants: to be home. That’s where they want to die. That’s where they want to live. So, we keep them there as long as we can before they go on hospice, the hospital, or the cemetery,” Johnson said.

Other organizations like Contact Helpline do daily check-ins.

“We call seven days a week to do a daily check because isolation is a huge problem for our elderly. They are often times left alone. It causes depression and it really weighs on their health,” said Katrina Suniville, the executive director of Contact Helpline.

Suniville said sometimes the best resource is a listening ear.

“We need to check on each other. And sometimes when you are talking with your elderly, or someone who is older, take time to truly listen and say ‘I’m here for you to engage in conversation’. And take time with that person, because they deserved that and earned that, and just make sure they are doing okay. It means a lot to someone when you take the time to ask how is your day going,” said Suniville.

For more information on these organizations, you can call the GTPDD at (662)324-7860 and Contact Helpline at (662)327-2968.

