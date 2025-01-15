Local organizations provide warmth for the homeless

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Staying warm becomes a challenge when you lack shelter.

Finding a hot meal can also be difficult when many businesses are closed on snow days.

On cold days like Friday, January 10, a hot meal and a warm drink is much appreciated.

Mt. Vernon Church in Columbus still served the community despite the weather.

“We decided regardless of the weather today, we didn’t care if there was a foot of snow on the ground, we were going to come out here. Even if we only served one person, we helped out the community,” said Dale Carpenter, a volunteer cook for Loaves & Fishes.

Dale attends Mt. Vernon.

Every 2nd Friday of the month, his church gives lunch to those in need of a meal.

“Grateful that it’s up and operating anyway. You know what I’m saying. They have days when they’re closed, and you can just accept it. And they have days when it’s open. And it’s just great people. It’s wonderful,” said Terrace Maurice Stanfield, a Columbus resident.

“They out here feeding these people. I’m talking about, you can just come on down and get as many as you want because they’re blessing us. And I really appreciate it because I know a lot of homeless people that really needed this food and people that’s elderly,” said Tyrone Wilson, a Tupelo resident.

Genesis Church in Columbus also had its doors open Friday to provide shelter from the cold.

A partnership among community organizations formed to keep it running.

“The first day it started at 3:00 PM, but now we’re just open around the clock. It’s too cold for people to go out. It’s raining. We don’t want anybody to get sick out in the weather. So, we’re going to stay open, said Glenda Richardson, the community liaison for the Columbus Police Department.

Richardson said to contact CPD if you are in need of shelter.

Friday afternoon, there were 10 people staying at the Genesis Church shelter.

Richardson also said they are asking for non-perishable food items in case the power goes out.

For more information how to volunteer or donate, you can contact Glenda Richardson at (662)364-1850.

The shelter is located at 1829 23rd St. N in Columbus.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.