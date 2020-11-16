Local organizations to host a Turkey giveaway in Columbus

LOWNDES COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Thanksgiving will look a lot different this year for everyone, including those less fortunate.

Columbus Mayor Robert Smith will not host his annual senior citizen lunch meal at the Trotter Convention Center this year.

Volunteers will also not be handing out Thanksgiving meals at Stokes-Beard Elementary School.

Instead, area leaders are encouraging folks to participate in a turkey giveaway.

You can still donate at the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department, the Salvation Army, Trotter Convention Center, and Columbus Parks and Recreation.

The city of Columbus, the sheriff’s department, and the Community Benefit Committee has a goal of 500 turkeys for the giveaway.

Those turkeys will be handed out this Saturday at the soccer complex beginning at 9 AM, while supplies last.

You must have an ID, live in Lowndes County and there’s only one turkey per household.