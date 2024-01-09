Local organizations volunteer to support teachers

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – For many people the Martin Luther King, Junior holiday is just that, a day off from work or school.

But for a growing number of individuals and organizations, it is an opportunity to go out and make a difference in their communities.

The Volunteer Director, for The United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee, Quan Walker, said her organization is using the holiday to help teachers go back to their classrooms prepared.

“This year we decided to help the teachers because we want the teachers to know that we actually care, we do know that teachers come out of their pockets, and like Dr. Martin Luther King said, it is always the right time to do the right thing, and we feel like that is the right thing to do which is to help our teachers that help our students,” said Quan Walker Volunteer Director of United Way of Lowndes County and Noxubee County.

Members of the Starkville Rotary Club are also helping teachers in their community.

The group’s Community Service Chairman, Christopher Berena, said it’s a chance to get into areas they may not normally see and have an impact.

“It is a great opportunity to go see other parts of the community and work with people that you do not usually work with, so it is a wonderful opportunity, and a great day to do it,” said Christopher Berena, Starkville’s Rotary Club Community Service Chairman.

And even if you’re not a member of either organization, you can still help out by picking up supplies and dropping them off at the United Way office in Columbus.

Walker said she knows just how important this can be for educators.

“A lot of teachers come out of pocket for supplies, so what we are trying to do is ask the community for help getting items to put in the boxes for the teachers,” said Walker.

And Walker said the help goes beyond getting the kids through this school year

“The more the teachers get support, I believe the better our youth will be, that means the better our future will be because the children are the future,” said Walker.

