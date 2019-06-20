Local pageant queens shine at Miss Mississippi

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s pageant season and ladies from Ole Miss and Mississippi State are shining bright on stage.

Students from both universities took top honors in the first prelim competition.

In the talent portion, there was a tie between Miss Northeast Mississippi, Lexie Harper who goes to Ole Miss and Miss Dixie Molly May an MSU alum.

The prelims continue tonight into to Friday night.

Finals are Saturday night at eight and the winner represents the Magnolia State in the Miss America pageant.