Local pharmacist suggest various vitamins to boost immune system

Columbus, Miss. (WCBI) – The U.S. has now reached 1 million COVID cases daily.

With the most recent omicron variant, people are wanting to know what are symptoms they should watch for and what makes this variant different from the rest.

Robert White, a pharmacist at Robert’s Apothecary, says that over-the-counter medicines such as zinc, elderberry, and vitamin C, can help strengthen your immune system and reduce the chances of getting sick.

White says the Omicron variant causes less impact on the lungs compared to previous strains.

“This strain of covid is not lasting as long as earlier ones so I’m technically seeing a five-day course of treatment. Major symptoms of this one are headache sinus congestion and sore throat seeing not as much lung involvement like pneumonia as we did with the previous covid outbreaks,” said Robert White, Robert’s Apothecary.

Health officials say even if you are socially distant from others and taking the recommended vitamins, you should still wear a mask.