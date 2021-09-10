Local physicians try and raise awareness of need for hearing protection for hunters

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A physician’s office in Tupelo is trying to raise awareness of the importance of hearing protection for hunters and gun enthusiasts.

ENT Physicians is also giving away a set of “Phantom Sound Gear”, a hearing protection device doctors say is good for hunters, or anyone who shoots firearms.

Doctor Mont Berry wears hearing aids, because of high-frequency hearing loss from not wearing ear protection when he hunted as a youth.

Doctor Berry says the office is hoping to raise awareness of the need for hearing protection by the contest.

“Everybody we recommend hearing protection, anybody who will be around loud noises of any kind, because it really, in the long run, can reap dividends. And the strange thing about hearing loss, if someone has lost sight, people feel sorry for them, but if you lose your hearing, the world is just impatient with you, they don’t feel sorry for you, they just get angry with you, and it has nothing to do with the condition, it’s just how we’re programmed,” Dr. Berry said.

A winner will be drawn next week. You can enter the drawing for the free “Phantom Sound Gear” by going to the Facebook page for E N T Physicians.