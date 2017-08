SULLIGENT, Ala. (WCBI) – Workers at a Sulligent plant are making sure local students have what they need to succeed this school year.

Hyster-Yale donated supplies and money to Sulligent High School Thursday.

Plant officials delivered boxes of paper, dictionaries, rulers, and text books to the school. They also brought a check for $1,000 to help with any other needs.

School leaders say donations like this help make up for budget shortfalls.