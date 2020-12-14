Local Police Chief gives tips to prevent home invasions and porch pirates

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Local law enforcement officers say now is the time to be extra cautious when it comes to porch pirates and home invasions.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said there are several ways to protect your packages and other belongings this holiday season.

He said it’s always smart to make sure your car doors are locked.

If you hide presents from your children in your car, Shelton said to make sure they’re in the trunk, so no one walking by can see the gifts through the window.

The same goes for your house– make sure you store your presents away from any windows in your home.

Shelton said it may be wise to keep your gifts in a closet and not under the tree until closer to Christmas.

The police chief also advises folks to keep an eye out for anyone hanging around the neighborhood that doesn’t live there.

“During this time, we have a lot of people going door to door, so let’s think, if you see somebody and it don’t feel right, they don’t sound right, and they give you a sad story, or a Christmas sob story, then I suggest that you call the police. If you don’t know the person and they’re asking for something… One of the things is, for homeless and people needing food, there are many organizations in the city of Columbus that are already providing a service for those people, they just need to understand who they are so they can get the services to them,” said Shelton.

Shelton said it’s also a good idea to install cameras around your home if possible.