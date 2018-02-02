Local Police Chiefs Reflect on Relationships With Their Cities

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – For a police force to do its job effectively, the department needs a good relationship with the community it serves.

Some departments in our area have seen strengthened relationships.

However, others are trying to improve, like Columbus.

Chief Fred Shelton talked on his plans for the future.

Shelton talked about community events throughout the year and mentioned an increased presence in the streets.

We also took a trip to Starkville, where the police there were recently honored with an award that shows how good relations with a community can pay off.

The organization that contributed the most to the success of Starkville’s tourism is a big honor, and it’s what The Partnership awarded Starkville PD at Tuesday’s Partnership banquet.

“It was kind of a surprise to receive that award,” said SPD Chief, Frank Nichols.

Nichols, a man who’s been on the Starkville Force since ’92, has seen these strengthened relationships for the last few years.

“It’s a true testament of the hard work of the police department,” said Nichols. “I always tell people, you know, we have over 70 true professionals here that are dedicated to serving the public and for me to be a part of that team, to me, is very humbling.”

Nichols also says adapting to the environment has helped the department’s relationship with Starkville.

“Whether it’s externally like uniforms and badges to our internal mindset, you know, we change with the mindset fo the public, and you have to be because change is ever evolving,” explained Nichols.

Just a short drive down Highway 82, Columbus’s Police Overview Committee prepared their agenda.

Chief Fred Shelton says their community relations haven’t always been great.

“We’ve had some strained relations, but I believe our relationship is getting a lot better,” said Shelton.

With help from the overview committee, Shelton looks to strengthen those bonds.

“We’re planning things for spring break; we’re planning programs for the summer, working with the Columbus/Lowndes recreation authority and working with the school systems,” said Shelton. “So we’ve got some wonderful things in place.”

Some of these ideas are what Shelton has been planning his whole career.

“I said when I was a young patrol officer that ‘If I was chief, I would do this. I would do that. I would make the department better,’ so now that I’m the chief, I can do some of the the things, the ideas, that I had when I was a young patrolman,” said Shelton.

Efforts like this can help achieve the big picture, that we’re all in this together.

“We are the community, so we make it our business and make it our point to get out in the community to serve,” said Nichols.

Recruiting the right people is also important to secure these relations.

Starkville swore in several officers Thursday morning, and for Columbus Shelton says they are five officers shy from a full force.