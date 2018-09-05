Local Queens Competing In Miss America Pageant

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersery (WCBI)- Let the competition begin.

Fifty-one young women from all fifty states and Washington D.C. have arrived Atlantic City to compete for the Miss America crown.

Miss Mississippi, Aysa Branch who is from Boonville and Miss Alabama, Callie Walker say they are ready for the big stage.

All week, the women will compete in preliminary interview, talent, and evening gown contests. The winner will win the Miss America title and thousands of dollars in scholarships.

The new Miss America will be crowned Sunday night.